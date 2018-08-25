THOSE looking to improve their skills, or move into a new area, are invited to attend the upcoming Tendring Jobs and Careers Fair.

Organised by Tendring Council in partnership with the Department for Work and Pensions, the Jobs and Careers Fair is a showcase of vacancies and potential career opportunities.

Among the stands at the event, taking place at Clacton Town Hall on October 2 from 10am to 4pm, is ALM Training – which is also bringing its virtual reality trailer so people can have a go at driving a digger and other tasks in the simulator.

ALM Training is also offering two training courses worth £500 each for free, which are up for grabs at the fair.

Nova Training will also be in attendance with its three-quarter size Formula One car model – testing people to see how quickly they can change a tyre in the pit stop challenge.

Aside from the hundreds of jobs on offer from prospective employers, there will also be details of a range of qualifications, training schemes, voluntary positions and apprenticeships for those looking for their next steps.

Zoe Fairley, councillor responsible for investment and growth, said: “This event is fantastic not only as a way of getting people into work, but also to help people develop skills longer-term.

“Reducing unemployment benefits the whole local economy, but it is not just about matching up people to jobs, but looking at what skills gaps there are and making sure there is training.

“Our fair also has an important focus on careers, looking at how people may find a role for life and not just for the next few months or years, which is vital for sustainability.”

A free shuttle bus will run to the event from Jaywick, Harwich and Dovercourt.

For more information, go to tendringdc.gov.uk.