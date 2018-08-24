VETERANS and councillors gathered to mark the 73rd anniversary of VJ Day with a service of remembrance in Clacton.

The service was held at the seafront Memorial Gardens to mark the end of the war in the Pacific and Victory over Japan, ending the Second World War.

It was hosted by the Royal British Legion and supported by Tendring Council.

A number of groups and organisations were represented with three standards on a parade, led by parade marshal Jamie Robertson.

The service was conducted at the War Memorial by the Rev Phil Sacre with an exhortation by Dan Casey, president of Clacton RBL.

Tendring Council chairman Mark Platt read a Psalm and the Last Post was played.

Mr Platt said: “I was pleased to see how many people turned out again for this special occasion, which means so much to so many.

“It was an honour to be there to represent the council and the residents of the whole district.”

The service of commemoration marks the achievements of the UK, the Commonwealth and the Allies in their victory in the Far East.

It was the opportunity to pay tribute to the 580,406 UK and Commonwealth Forces and 67,073 UK civilians who lost their lives during the six years of conflict.

Mr Casey thanked all those who supported the event.