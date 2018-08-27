SEVEN unemployed people have unlocked their potential to boost their prospects of employment thanks to a new course in Clacton.

The group volunteered on Unlocking Potential – an employment and skills course – run by community charity Groundwork Essex and funded by Essex County Council.

The volunteers – who all have learning difficulties or mental health issues - unlocked their potential to get them into employment by learning new gardening skills.

To practice their skills the group tidied and cleared the overgrown gardens of vulnerable local residents.

Kat Davies, project officer at Groundwork said: “This project has been wonderful to work on, to see the confidence of the volunteers improve each day.

"They have thrived in seeing the gratitude of the residents that they’ve helped too.”

As part of the project the group also got the chance to earn a Level 1 City & Guilds qualification in practical horticulture, a qualification in health and safety at work, and took part in sessions to improve their CVs and interview skills.

The participants will now receive one-to-one mentoring to help support them in their next steps into work.

Elisha Hallsworth, a participant in the course, said: “The course has been a really good experience and has given me experience and qualifications that are going to improve my prospects.

"I’ve also enjoyed working as part of a team, and have built up friendships and confidence. I’m really grateful to have been given this opportunity.”