DANCERS and cheerleaders put on a dazzling show as part of a showstopping carnival.

Walton Carnival returned with a bang on Saturday and Sunday, with visitors dressing in a wonderful range of superhero costumes and strutting their stuff.

The hotly-anticipated procession is the carnival’s oldest tradition.

The colourful array of entrants wound their way down a familiar route along the seafront.

A carnival spokesman said: “As always, we had a great mix of entrants including visiting carnival courts, performance groups, businesses, charities and the emergency services.”

The Walton Companion Dog Show went ahead on Sunday, with furry friends competing across 30 classes and four different groups.

Rosettes were awarded for first to sixth place, together with the best in show classes.

The fun continued throughout Sunday, with punters enjoying food stalls, a bar, rides and inflatables for the youngsters.

Visitors also had their faces painted and enjoyed pony rides, go-karting, a raffle and tombola.

Walton churches joined together to perform a rousing songs of praise service for the town.

Performances included shows by dance troupes, cheerleaders and twirlers.

The carnival is organised by a hard-working committee of six, with four of this number set to step down after this year’s success.

Karlie McGregor, chair of the committee, said: “This is the sixth year myself and my partner have been involved.

“I have my own business, which is growing year on year, and I feel this is the right time to leave it to someone else to have a go.

“It is right someone else has the chance at doing it.

“The dog show this year was absolutely crazy. We were expecting a good-turn out, but on the day we had 130 dogs.

“It was really well attended throughout and it was such a brilliant carnival weekend.

“We are counting up the takings and it looks set to be more than we’ve ever raised, to be split between good causes across the area.”