A BRAVE mum who is battling terminal brain cancer is writing heartfelt letters for her one-year-old daughter to read after she dies.

The determined attitude of Sophie George, 27, has inspired supporters far and wide to do their bit to raise money to support her treatment and final wishes.

Sophie, from Clacton, was told she only has 18 months to live after she was diagnosed with glioblastoma in February.

She immediately proposed to boyfriend of four years Jay, with the pair planning to marry in September.

Now Sophie is writing letters to mark every milestone of daughter Marcie’s life, including her first day at school, first heartbreak, her wedding and every birthday.

When Neil Young, landlord of the Hoy, in St Osyth, heard about Sophie’s plight, he jumped at the chance to offer his support.

He is now on the cusp of tackling his third three peaks challenge and his second in honour of Sophie.

The challenge sees participants attempt to summit the three tallest peaks in the UK within 24 hours.

On his second attempt, Neil managed the feat in 18-and-a-half hours.

“I was only back for two days when Rob Turner, the manager at the Orchards Holiday Park, turned round and said ‘if you do it again I’ll donate £500,” said Neil.

“After we did it the second time, Sophie came in to the pub to give us this trophy.

“I was blown away by her story, she is such a strong girl.

“I walked out of there that night in pieces, in tears, and decided to do it again.”

Neil will attempt the challenge on Saturday with Sophie’s fiancé Jay Godfrey and dad Tony George.

The trio have already raised £1,400.

To donate, go to justgiving.com/crowdfunding/dominie-wells-young-2.