AN autistic teenager from Walton who struggled at school because he couldn’t cope will put on a star performance at a London musical.

The parents of Liam Burgess had to battle to get the youngster a place at a special needs school after he was excluded from a mainstream school at the age of eight.

The youngster excelled in the performing arts and went on to earn a place at the prestigious Dance East, in Ipswich.

Now he has been selected to perform in musical Barrack Room Ballads with the Youth Music Theatre.

The musical marks 100 years since the end of the First World War and will be performed at the National Army Museum, in Chelsea.

Supporters can catch the show tomorrow at 8.30pm