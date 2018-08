HUNDREDS of classic cars of all shapes and sizes will be on display on Sunday.

The Ford On The Fairway, a group of Ford fans, are bringing the unique display back for the second time this year due to popular demand.

More than 500 Ford cars, everything from a Fiesta to a Mustang, will be on show at Ford on the Fairway at Clacton Golf Club, in West Road, which is back due to popular demand.

There will be old school classics and newer, highly modified vehicles.

The show will run from 9am until 5pm.