TRAVELLERS pitched up on the official Clacton Airshow car park site just one day before 250,000 people are expected to arrive for the popular event.

Two caravans accessed the land, in West Road, on Tuesday night and were still there on Wednesday morning.

John White, of Clacton Rotary Club, which operates the car park, said their presence would cause "absolute havoc."

"The car park will hopefully have 1,500 cars occupying it," he said.

"The fence was also cut down."

The land is owned by Smith's Farm and falls outside a recent High Court injunction granted to Tendring Council.

The injunction prevents caravans, mobile homes or tents from occupying certain roads, car parks and seafront areas until September 1.

Mick Skeels, TDC’s Cabinet Member for Leisure and Tourism, said: “We are keeping a watching brief on the situation at the official car park site and will offer any support we can.”

It is believed the two caravans previously pitched up at the Martello Coach and car park in Marine Parade West yesterday afternoon.

They moved off almost immediately after being informed of the High Court injunction covering that site.

Anyone failing to obey the order can be in contempt of court and could be sent to prison, fined or have assets seized.