A TOWN council could step in to provide its own high street toilets in Walton after campaigners lost their fight to save nearby loos from closure.

Frinton and Walton Town Council is hoping to take over the former post office building in Walton High Street and transform it into a new toilet block with an attendant.

It comes just weeks after the council completed a deal to takeover the closed Old Way toilets in Frinton.

Councillor Jack Robertson came up with the idea after the building owners, Walton Forum, failed to find someone to lease the site.

He said: “Tendring Council shut the Mill Lane ones and there are some at the other end of the High Street but they are not in a good state.

“They have closed quite a few in Walton.

“There used to be some at the station car park but they haven’t been open for a few years now.

“There are ones up the Naze that are closed and various public toilets along the promenade have been closed - it’s not good.

“I just think the elderly shopping in town need the toilet and there isn’t one and I don’t think that businesses should have to open up their toilets for people to use.”

Mr Robertson said the building is big enough to have toilets for men and women as well as baby changing facilities and space for wheelchairs too.

The move comes after campaigners launched a petition to try to save Frinton’s Old Way and Mill Lane toilets, which were axed along with eight others as part of a Tendring Council bid to save cash.

The We Want to Wee petition, set up by Steven Walker, was signed by 1,100 people.

But Mr Walker said he still wants Tendring Council to carry on running toilets saying it should not be for the town council to take on the costs.

It is hoped the toilets will open next spring.