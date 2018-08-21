RESIDENTS and staff at a care home in Clacton are celebrating after it was rated as outstanding by watchdogs for the way it is led.

Corner House Residential Care Home, in Wash Lane, was rated as ‘good’ overall following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

It was rated as outstanding for the way it is run, with the “dynamic” management being praised for their innovative approach.

The report said: “They set a high standard and led by example. The service provided a positive, open culture and empowered people to live their lives as they chose.”

“A robust quality assurance system meant the management team had highly effective oversight.

“There was a strong emphasis on continually striving to improve.”

Manager Yash Kowlessur said: “The whole team has worked so hard and are absolutely over the moon at with a fantastic inspection report.

“The outcome is a result of having a great team and our constant energy to create a happy workforce then translating to a happy home for our residents.

“We are not a perfect service, but we are always looking at ways to improve and the report will act as an aspiration to keep achieving.”

Regional manager Ethna Claridge added: “We won a couple of awards for our team spirit and innovation from Essex County Council and the recognition from our regulator is the icing on the cake.

“We have some more innovative ideas being implemented at the moment and will continue to try to be the best.”

The care home held a fete to celebrate the report on Friday.