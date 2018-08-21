A WOMAN was attacked by masked thugs during a terrifying burglary in Clacton.

The crooks threatened the woman, who is aged in her 40s, before assaulting her and making off with more than £1,000 in cash.

They also took a designer watch during the raid, which happened in Knox Road.

An Essex Police spokesman said: “The victim was confronted by two men who had broken into her house.

“After threatening and assaulting the victim, they made off with a four-figure sum of cash and a designer watch.

“During the incident, they both had their faces covered.

“After the burglary, they left in the direction of St John’s Road through the alleyway at the end of Knox Road.”

The men were described by the victim as being white, skinny and between 5ft 6ins and 6ft tall.

One wore a grey tracksuit and the other a dark tracksuit.

The incident happened shortly before 7.45pm on August 16.

St Mary's ward councillor Mark Stephenson said: "It must have been a terrifying ordeal to be threatened and assaulted in your own home by masked raiders.

"Knox Road is unfortunately an area that does attract some crime.

"Police resources are stretched and there is a lack of police visibility in the area.

"In this instance, I don't think police visibility would have helped, but people still need to feel safe."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Det Con Hughes or Det Con Brooks at Clacton CID on 101 quoting incident number 1162 of 16/08.