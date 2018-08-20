A CRUMBLING church will undergo urgent structural repairs thanks to a £10,000 grant.

St Michael’s Church, in Kirby-le-Soken, which dates back to the 14th century, has large cracks appearing in the walls and parts of the stonework are falling apart.

The Grade II listed church is on Historic England’s Heritage At Risk Register and requires a £144,000 restoration.

The church had already been given a total of £28,000 from a Chancel Fund and the Friends of St Michael’s, but it has now been handed £10,000 from the National Churches Trust to pay for urgent works.

Huw Edwards, vice-president of the National Churches Trust, said: “At the heart of communities in cities, towns and villages, churches are a treasure trove of architecture, history and faith.

“I’m delighted that St Michael’s is to be saved for the future with the help of a £10,000 National Churches Trust repair grant.

“This will help ensure the future of this historic Essex church, parts of which are in a dangerous state.”

The grant will help fund urgent structural repairs and remove the church from the Heritage At Risk Register.

The church is one of 54 churches and chapels across the UK that are set to benefit from £310,000 of funding from the National Churches Trust.

St Michael’s church was restored in the early 19th century and rebuilt in the 1870s. But there are now large vertical cracks in the east wall where it has moved away from the other walls due to subsidence.

Parts of the church are roped off and unsafe because of falling masonry, meaning the organ cannot be played.

Without the repairs the building is at risk of closure.

The cash will pay for the church’s wall to be stabilised with reinforced concrete beams and the damage will be repaired and the internal plasterwork will be made safe.

Donations can be sent to Myra Dansie, c/o The Rectory, 10 Thorpe Road, Kirby Cross, CO13 0LT. Cheques should be payable to St Michael’s Restoration Fun.