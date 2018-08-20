BUDDING actors demonstrated their talents with an end-of-term play exploring issues of bullying and peer pressure.

A total of 22 youngsters aged 11 to 15 from the Princes Youth Theatre performed Daffodil Scissors, written by Philip Ridley.

The play tells the story of young Daffodil, played by 12-year-old Joshua Hough, who is bullied at school because his Dad – performed by Joss Miller, 11 – will not let him out with friends fearing Daffodil will get hurt. Dad also makes Daffodil wear silly hats.

The drama group, based at the Tendring Council-run Princes Theatre in Clacton, performed the play at the venue ‘in the round’, giving the cast a new experience and an extra challenge.

Director Melissa Wenn praised the cast not only for their acting, but for their efforts making the hats and decorating costumes themselves.

“The cast explored important issues facing young people today, and the fantastic hats and costumes created a very colourful piece of theatre,” she said.

“The young people are very lucky to have the opportunity to perform in a professionally-run theatre, which has proved a very versatile performance space.”

The group, celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, has now broken up for the summer and will resume in September.

However, Melissa has been working with a group of young actors aged 14 to 21 over the holidays through the Princes Acting Centre to present The Fall – a thought-provoking play about growing old written specifically for a young cast.

It will be performed at the Princes Theatre from September 3 to 6. Tickets are available to buy from princestheatre.co.uk.