A police officer has been attacked outside a sports centre.

An appeal has been launched for information following the assault at Clacton Leisure Centre.

Police had been called to the centre, in Vista Road, at around 11.45am today amid reports of a man acting suspiciously.

An officer tried to stop a man close to the football pitches before he was then attacked.

The suspect quickly fled the scene following the assault. It is thought they officer may have fractured his nose.

Essex Police is now appealing for the public to come forward and help with its enquiries.

A spokesman added: “We understand there were a number of people playing football at the time and we would like to talk to them as witnesses.

“We also urge anyone with footage of the incident – including CCTV or dash cam - to contact Clacton CID on 101 quoting crime reference 42/119502/18.”