A teenager was threatened with a knife during a late night robbery.

Essex Police has launched an investigation into the incident, which took place at the junction of Meadow Way and Jasmine Way in Jaywick.

A 19-year-old man was walking in the area when he was approached from behind by two men.

The men pulled out a knife and threatened the teenager before fleeing with the victim's wallet, keys and phone.

Officers investigating the robbery are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward with information.

A spokesman added: “One of the suspects has been described as being white, in his late teens, around 5ft 9ins and 5ft 10ins tall and of a skinny build. He had a tattoo of a clock on his right hand and wore a dark hoody.

“The other suspect has been described as being white, aged in his late teens and wore a dark Adidas hoody and grey trousers.”

The robbery took place some time between 11pm on Thursday and 12am on Friday,

Anyone with information is asked to call Clacton CID on 101 quoting crime reference 42/118730/18.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.