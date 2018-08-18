Firefighters have helped rescue a motorist trapped in a car following a crash.

Crews from Weeley and Clacton were called out to Thorpe Road around 11.14am today after two cars were involved in a collision.

It took firefighters 40 minutes to release one of the drivers, who had been trapped inside their car.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service say the driver was left in the care of the ambulance service.

Their injuries are unknown.