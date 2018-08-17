CLACTON’S next Party in the Square is set to have the X Factor with an appearance from Marcus Collins.

Marcus, who was the runner-up to Little Mix in the X Factor in 2011, will be in Clacton town centre for the party, organised by Clacton Town Partnership, on Friday, August 24.

Marcus, who will be starring in the lead role in Peter Pan at Clacton’s Princes Theatre this winter, will be appearing alongside other members of the pantomime cast.

The free event, which will also include a host of stalls, will take place in the town square in Pier Avenue.

It will include entertainment from Mad About Theatre, Clacton Musical Theatre Society, solo singer Tuppence, Uketopia, guitarist Ed Talbot and Gabrielle Tyler.

Clacton Town Partnership chairman Graham Webb said: “The last party we had was brilliant - we had crowds coming in and out throughout the day.

“This one takes place on the day of Clacton Airshow, so hopefully it will be a fantastic day with the airshow on the seafront and a party in the town.

“It will be great to have the panto stars there - and I’m sure Marcus will draw a crowd.”

Marcus is set to appear with the pantomime cast at 1pm and 4.30pm.