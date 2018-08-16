MORE than 50 straw men will be on display across Holland-on-Sea as part of a village’s first ever Scarecrow Festival.

The week long event has been organised by St Bartholomew’s Church and Holland Resident’s Association.

It starts on Friday and will run until Saturday, August 25.

Verity Coulthard, chairman of Holland Residents’ Association, said: “More than 50 entries have been received and will be on display from 5pm tomorrow.

“The scarecrows are based on a children’s book character,” she said.

“For those who would like to participate in guessing all the scarecrow characters during the week, answer sheets and maps showing where each scarecrow is sited will be available for £1 from Holland Insurance Brokers in Kings Avenue, the Co-operative Society shop in Frinton Road and also Second Act.

“There will also be a closing ceremony and community fair at St Bartholomew’s Church.”

The fair will take place on August 25 from 2pm and 5pm and will include activities, stalls, entertainment. There will also be prizes for the best scarecrows.