A POPULAR Queen tribute show is set to rock Clacton this weekend.

The Champions of Rock - The Supreme Queen Concert Show will take to the stage at Clacton’s Princes Theatre on Friday night.

Promoters promise it will be the ultimate celebration of one the biggest bands ever.

The show recreates the magic, fun and showmanship of Queen’s touring days.

It includes number one hits and fan favourites, including Crazy Little Thing Called Love, I Want to Break Free, Somebody to Love, We Are The Champions, We Will Rock You and Bohemian Rhapsody.

Tickets for the show, which starts at 7.30pm, are available from the Princes Theatre box office on 01255 686633.