TOP class students at schools in Clacton are celebrating some outstanding A level results.

Clacton County High School welcomed many excellent individual results, with the majority of students achieving their first choice place at university.

Amongst the highest achievers were Danae Zuccala (A* grades in Maths and Further Maths and A in Physics) who has gained a place at Bristol University to read maths, Lisa Jenkins (A* criminology, A psychology and a grade B in business) who is going to read psychology at the University of Kent, Nathan Aaron (A maths, B computer science, B physics and C in further maths and an A in his Extended Project Qualification), who has gained a place to read Computer Science at the University of York.

Courtney Southee (A media, B drama, B psychology) has gained a place to read social sciences at the University of Bath, Ben Jones (A biology, B grades in chemistry and maths, A* EPQ) who will studying miochemistry will go to the University of York and Beth Terry (A English language, B drama, C English literature, A* EPQ) will be studying linguistics in Brighton.

Nick Moodey (Di* Sport, B Maths, C Physics) will read maths at the University of Loughborough.

Principal Neil Gallagher said: “This year saw a considerable amount of change to the qualifications post-16 and I am delighted that our staff and students were able to adapt to these.

“We have seen exceptional achievements across the board, the proportion of students achieving the highest grades is very impressive and nearly all have secured their first choice university place.

“This has been down to the incredible efforts made by the students and their teachers.

“My congratulations go out to all of the students and their families and I wish them every success for the future.”

Students at Clacton Coastal Academy

Some at Clacton Coastal Academy also achieved excellent results.

Melanie Boyd will be heading to Cardiff University to study history having achieved excellent results in history, sociology, criminology, media and the EPQ.

Reece Watkins will study accounting at Essex University of Essex and Sam Boone will start a degree apprenticeship with Ingleton Wood with a degree at London South Bank University.

Stephanie Neill, principal, said students have achieved great results as part of the Design, Engineer, Construct programme, which has been working on with Class of Your Own for the past five years.

The modern course is based on the knowledge required for the modern built environment industry.

Stephanie Neill, principal, said: "This year was the first year of completing the qualification at Level 3 and 72 per cent of students achieved grade B and above at this A level standard qualification.

"Five of the students this year will go on to complete degrees or degree apprenticeships in related subjects.

"This year we have had the privilege to work with IntoUniversity to support students throughout their school education and widen students’ experience of the options available to them when they leave school.

"Of those going to university this year, 30 per cent have special educational needs and over 50 per cent would be listed as disadvantaged.

"This is a strong reflection of our drive to ensure every student can be the very best they can be."​