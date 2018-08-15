A CANNABIS grower has been given a suspended sentence and disqualified from driving after admitting drugs offences.

An officer followed a silver Vauxhall Zafira, which has an expired MOT, driving along Valley Road, in Clacton, on February, 20.

The officer followed the car an Asda carpark and reported 38-year-old Martin Horlock, who was the driver, for not having an MOT.

Due to a strong smell of cannabis emanating from the car, the vehicle was searched and a box of cannabis plants, a tin containing a green herbal substance, and a canister for CS Spray were found.

Horlick, of Millard Terrace, Dagenham, was arrested and appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on July 3 admitting to drug driving, production of cannabis, possession of cannabis, and possession of a weapon for the discharge of a gas incapacitation device.

At Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, August 6 he was sentenced to 21 months in prison, suspended for two years, and disqualified from driving for 12 months.