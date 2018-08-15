CONCERNED residents have backed a headteacher’s call for a pelican crossing on a busy road close to their school.

Teachers are worried about the safety of pupils at Engaines Primary School, in St Osyth Road East, Little Clacton, due to the speed of cars on London Road.

The school is now battling with Essex County Council’s highways department after initially being told the B road doesn’t warrant a crossing.

Residents have backed the school’s fight in a bid to keep youngsters safe.

Yvonne Williams said: “I live in London Road and have been saying for a long time about the speed of vehicles along this road.

“We walk our dog along here or cross to go into the park opposite.

“It's like trying to cross the M1 – the speed a lot of the vehicles do is in far excess of 30mph.

“Because it’s a straight piece of road they put their foot down with no regard whatsoever to anyone else.

“You feel very vulnerable walking along on the pavement knowing how fast people drive their vehicles.”

Mrs Williams said she will be writing to the highways department about the issue.

She added: “A crossing it is definitely needed. A speed camera should be used to see how fast some go.

“I hoping something happens before someone's hurt.”

An Essex Highways spokesman last week said an application for a crossing point has been received by the Tendring Local Highway Panel and that it is currently in the process of confirming the location for a pedestrian/vehicle conflict study.

He added: “Once the results of this study are complete, and both the Road Safety and Network Assurance Teams have been consulted, this will determine if a crossing point is warranted at this location.”