A GARDEN in Frinton has been rededicated to one of the most important figures in Tendring’s history.

Lord Byng, of Thorpe Hall, played a key role in the crucial battle as the Allies tried to push back the Germans on the Western Front in April 1917.

Gun Garden, at the seaward end of Connaught Avenue, is dedicated to General Lord Byng.

The garden is a memorial to all those who fought with Lord Byng in Flanders and at the Battle of Vimy Ridge in France during the First World War.

A captured German gun was erected in the gardens but removed in 1940 and its metal used for armaments.

As part of the rededication, a new information board has been installed in the garden.

Carol Brewerton, from Frinton in Bloom, said: said: “Lieutenant Colonel Steve Caldwell, Commander of Colchester Garrison, and senior chaplain Rev Mark Grant-Jones came to inaugurate and bless the Gun Garden.

“They unveiled a new information board to commemorate the war memorial gardens to General Lord Byng.

“The dedication also coincided with 100 years of Colchester Garrison.”