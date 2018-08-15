VOTERS are being warned not to lose their voice by responding to an annual canvass.

Forms containing voter registration details for residential addresses will be delivered to households in Tendring during August.

With district and parish elections taking place in Tendring in May 2019, council bosses said it is an important opportunity for residents to make sure they can take part.

By replying promptly to these forms, householders help ensure that Tendring Council can keep the electoral register up to date and identify any residents who are not registered so that they can be encouraged to do so, ahead of next year’s scheduled elections.

Ian Davidson, electoral registration officer at Tendring, said it was important that residents responded as soon as possible to make sure the right details are on the electoral register for every address in Tendring.

“We need a response from every property, so to ensure you are able to have your say at the local elections taking place across the district next year, simply check the form when it arrives and respond as soon as you can.”

“If you’re not currently registered, your name will not appear on the form. If you haven’t yet registered, the easiest and quickest way to apply is online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote or, if you prefer, we’ll send you information explaining how to do this once we have received your response to the canvass form.”

People who have moved address recently are particularly encouraged to keep an eye out for the form and check the details.