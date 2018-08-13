AN animal charity has successfully rehomed a dog who struggled so much in kennels that she had started hurting herself.

The National Animal Welfare Trust in Little Clacton took in Maisy the Staffordshire bull terrier earlier this year, as she was not getting on with the cats in her previous home.

The seven-year-old was previously used for breeding, but got a lucky escape when the family took her in.

But when she was first introduced to a kennel environment, her health began to decline rapidly.

Following an appeal by hard-working staff at the centre, Maisy has found the perfect home.

Animal care assistant Stacey Sheppard said: “Everyone here adored Maisy, we all had a real soft spot for her and were determined to find her a loving home.

“She is a very sweet, affectionate girl who falls in love with everyone she meets.

“She wags her tail madly at all her friends, old and new, and gives the best cuddles.

“Sadly, Maisy could not cope at all with the kennel environment. Because she craves human company so much, she hated being alone in her kennel and would try to find an escape, hurting her paw in the process.

“For this reason, Maisy began living in our kennel kitchen so she could be with the staff wherever possible but we really needed to find a more permanent solution for this cuddle monster.”

“Whilst Maisy struggled with rescue life to the extent of being unable to remain happily alone in her kennel, her ability to bond to a loving owner and settle so rapidly into her new life is a true reflection of her character.

Stacey added: “We are all so thrilled that this loving, affectionate lady found her happily ever after.”

To find out more about other animals that need rehoming, go to nawt.org.uk/centres/essex-clacton.