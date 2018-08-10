A WOMAN who received a kidney from her mum when she was just 13 has welcomed a planned change in the law to tackle donor shortages.

The Department of Health and Social Care said the new plan shifts the balance of presumption in favour of organ donation, with an opt-out for those who do not wish to take part.

The changes are known as Max’s Law after Max Johnson, a ten-year-old boy who was saved by a heart transplant.

Would-be donors currently have to indicate their intentions on the NHS Organ Donor Register, or grieving families must make the decision if a patient’s wish to donate is unknown.

It is thought the change in the law could save up to 700 lives each year.

Diane Gough, 53, from Clacton, has campaigned to promote awareness of kidney donation after receiving a kidney from her mum Ruth, who is now 79, in 1978.

It was thought at the time of the operation the organ would last just five years, but it is now one of the longest surviving donated kidneys in the country.

Diane lived “under the radar” for much of the past 40 years after the publicity surrounding her transplant, but last year she went public to raise funds and awareness for Kidney Research UK.

She said introducing an opt-out system in England will give hope to those currently waiting for a transplant they so desperately need.

She said: “Organ compatibility would hopefully mean more long-term transplants and more fit and well patients.

“It’s still really important for all of us to have conversations with our loved ones about organ donation so our wishes can be met if the worst should happen.

“I am lucky that both my mum and I are well 40 years after my kidney transplant.

“I will be displaying and selling art work in Colchester General Hospital to raise money for Kidney Care UK, who have tirelessly worked towards the opt-out system to bring hope to so many patients and their families.

“The art work was produced by adults and children in Clacton and will go up in September to celebrate my health and promote healthy physical and mental health.”

Research shows while 82 per cent of people in England support organ donation, only 37 per cent have signed the register.

The proposed change in the law will follow similar moves in Wales and Scotland and is expected to be rolled out by the Government in 2020.