PLANS have bene submitted to turn a former bookmakers that closed following a terrifying attempted robbery into a coffee shop.

Lynne Williams has applied for permission for change of use at the site of Placabet in Old Pier Street, Walton.

Steve Bird, 62, had run the bookmakers since 1991, but closed for the shop for good after being left shaken by the attempted robbery in March.

A raider wearing a motorcycle helmet tried to take his Rolex watch and grappled with Mr Bird on the floor before he was pulled away by a customer who, unknown to the assailant, had been in the lavatory.

Mrs Williams said: “It has been used as a betting shop for a number of years but the owner does not want to continue this use.

“We intend to open all year round, not just seasonally.

“The shop will be open early to serve those residents of Walton who have to get the train first thing or have an early morning start.

“Our plan is to give the coffee shop a woodland theme inside.

“We would like to promote the Naze wooded area and make visitors aware that Walton is not just a beach area, but we have a wildlife area for nature walks too."

Mrs Williams said she also plans to have photographs and paintings by local artists on display.

The shop would also create two full-time and up to four part-time jobs.

A decision on the application is expected to be made by Tendring Council by September 6.