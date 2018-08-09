Love Virtually, McGrigor Hall, Frinton, Until Saturday. 01255 676656

FRINTON Summer Theatre this week treated audiences to a UK premiere of a very modern love story.

Love Virtually follows two Londoners called Emmi and Leo who first interact through a mistaken email.

They develop an electronic relationship and, while facing difficulties along the way, they cannot resist one another as they keep gravitating back to their virtual love via email.

The wonderfully written play by Daniel Glattauer adapted by Eileen Hornewith, was cleverly directed by Clive Brill, who added contemporary visual elements efficiently to the production. As well as directing the play, Brill also starred as one of the three characters.

The two stars Annabel Wright, who played Emmi and Oliver Le Sueur, who played Leo, brought both an emotional and comical performance to the audience throughout the show.

This UK premiere is sure to pull people’s heartstrings.

