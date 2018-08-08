A born again artist is set to exhibit his work for the first time.

Greg Lashmar, 43, will be displaying a range of his paintings at Photovogue Studio in Frinton, just two years on from recovering from serious illness.

Mr Lashmar, who lives in Walton, rekindled his love for art during his recovery and has now developed a passion for watercolours, acrylics and pen & wash techniques.

He said: “While I wasn’t too well, I turned back to art after about a 25 year hiatus and found I really did seem to have some kind of knack for it. It has rather taken me by surprise, but I now love nothing more than painting and drawing.”

“Living at the coast provides me with so much inspiration. I like taking photos as well as painting, and I take lots of pictures before deciding which of them might make it into a painting or drawing.”

Mr Lashmar has already exhibited some of his work at other art shows this year, including the Tendring Show, Manningtree art show and Needham Market art show.

The exhibition in Frinton, which is set to feature more than 40 separate pieces of work, will be the first time he has featured in a solo show The exhibition runs until August 31.