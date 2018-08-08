A worker has left a children’s nursery in Holland-on-Sea after 26 years of service.

Kay Baker stood down from her position at The Chase Nursery at the end of July.

Mrs Baker first started at the nursery, which is dedicated to providing quality care and provisions for children’s early years, in 1992 when it was under the ownership of Mary Adams.

Now managed by Tracey Green, the nursery along with its children, bid a sad farewell to Mrs Baker on Friday.

Ms Green said: “She has been a creative, hardworking and loyal member of our team and has been a great asset to the nursery.

“She will be greatly missed by all of the staff, parent/carers and children and we wish her every success for the future.”