A fast-foodrestaurant has given its backing to a campaign aimed at bringing more visitors to Clacton.

McDonalds, in Pier Avenue, will be displaying a Love Clacton sticker in its front window in a bid to show its support for the scheme.

Love Clacton was set up in 2015 by Tendring Council, Clacton Pier and Clacton Pavilion to enhance the town’s reputation and encourage tourism.

McDonalds says it will have more Love Clacton stickers available for other businesses to take to display in their own shops.

Franchisee Craig Newnes said: “Im proud to launch this in aid of Love Clacton, we want to create a visual sign of pride in our town and all our valued residents and holidaymakers can see how along with businesses we really do Love Clacton.

“I have the stickers at McDonalds and I’m asking for all the towns shops to come and collect theirs to display on their shopfronts/doors.”

For more information about the campaign, visit www.loveclacton.co.uk.