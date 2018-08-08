A town council is set to continue funding Police Community Support Officers in a bid to protect vulnerable people.

Frinton and Walton Town Council has been analysing police data, alongside public responses from a Tendring Council survey, in order to establish a community safety plan which will help to lower crime in the area.

A report, which was put before councillors on Thursday, highlighted protecting vulnerable people as a key part of the plan, and further stated the council remains committed to funding Essex Police’s PSCO scheme.

Back in June, Frinton PCSO Paul Brassey issued a warning to elderly residents they must be vigilant amid reports con artists were targeting pensioners.

It is hoped the community safety plan will help PCSOs to focus on protecting vulnerable people, as well as tackle issues such as violence and anti-social behaviour.

The town council employs pays for PSCOs.