A charity has thanked generous Gazette readers who donated money to pay for an African mum’s life saving surgery.
Gobi Roubayath, 34, has successfully undergone an urgent operation for a hysterectomy.
Despite also having a small part of her bowel removed, she is making a steady recovery at home.
Gobi is the wife of Vincent Roubayath, who works as a translator for Thorpe-based charity Benin Christian Support.
The foundation issued an appeal back in July to Gazette readers to help cover the £1,015 cost of Gobi’s operation and after securing funding, the charity has revealed the kind donations of readers has also helped to secure another life-saving operation for a sick patient in Benin.
Treasurer Maureen Sanders said: “The total donated was £1,225, of which BCS paid £1,015 for the operation and medicines.
“During the time of this emergency we received another urgent call to help for 25-year-old Bernadette. She suffers from severe epilepsy and is almost blind with advanced glaucoma. She was in a bad way with a very high fever and other issues.
“Because of the generosity of Gazette readers, contributing such a wonderful total for Gobi we were able to pay the extra £210 from our medical emergency fund, which enabled Bernadette to receive the help she so urgently needed.”
Ms Sanders added: “Benin Christian Support would like to thank all the Gazette readers who responded to our recent appeal for donations to help Gobi have the operation she so desperately needed.”
Comments
Thank You
Your complaint has been sent to the site administrators.