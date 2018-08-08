A charity has thanked generous Gazette readers who donated money to pay for an African mum’s life saving surgery.

Gobi Roubayath, 34, has successfully undergone an urgent operation for a hysterectomy.

Despite also having a small part of her bowel removed, she is making a steady recovery at home.

Gobi is the wife of Vincent Roubayath, who works as a translator for Thorpe-based charity Benin Christian Support.

The foundation issued an appeal back in July to Gazette readers to help cover the £1,015 cost of Gobi’s operation and after securing funding, the charity has revealed the kind donations of readers has also helped to secure another life-saving operation for a sick patient in Benin.

Treasurer Maureen Sanders said: “The total donated was £1,225, of which BCS paid £1,015 for the operation and medicines.

“During the time of this emergency we received another urgent call to help for 25-year-old Bernadette. She suffers from severe epilepsy and is almost blind with advanced glaucoma. She was in a bad way with a very high fever and other issues.

“Because of the generosity of Gazette readers, contributing such a wonderful total for Gobi we were able to pay the extra £210 from our medical emergency fund, which enabled Bernadette to receive the help she so urgently needed.”

Ms Sanders added: “Benin Christian Support would like to thank all the Gazette readers who responded to our recent appeal for donations to help Gobi have the operation she so desperately needed.”