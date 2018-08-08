A musical group has donated more than £1,000 to a hospice following a popular annual event.

Clacton Choral has handed over a cheque for £1,500 to St Helena Hospice after its successful summer show.

Director Gilli Dulieu and chairman John Bennett presented St Helena’s Zack Witter with a cheque, which will go towards the hospice’s district and community services.

Anyone interested in joining Clacton Choral is invited to attend their next meeting which takes place at St James’ Church Hall on Saturday, September 1 at 1.30pm.

For more information contact Gill Osborne on 01255 427691.