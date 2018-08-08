Clacton's best fish shop has been chosen by Gazette readers.

Geos Fish Bar, in West Avenue, has been declared winner of the Clacton Gazette Fish Shop of 2018.

The annual competition sees the public nominate their favourite chippy before casting a final vote from a shortlist of options.

Geos Fish Bar was founded by Xenophon Georgiou in 1961 and initially opened as a steakhouse and Greek restaurant before it was converted into a fish shop in 2000.

The fast food establishment is a family-run business which employs ten members of staff.

Tony Georgiou, who runs the shop alongside brothers George and Nick, said he was delighted Gazette readers had chosen the eaterie as Clacton’s top chippy.

He said: “We have years of experience and we use the best products possible to make us successful.

“It is a great honour to be voted the Gazette chip shop of the year. We would like to say a big thank you to everybody who nominated and voted for us.

“We would like to thank all of our customers for their continued support and our staff for their efforts during the competition.”

Mr Georgiou said he and his brothers had decided to dedicate their success to their father Xenophon and said he was also grateful for the help received from brother Chris and mother Cleo.