Greater Anglia will be running two special beach themed trains to help holiday-goers make their way to the seaside this summer.

The Bucket and Spade trains will run between Colchester and Walton next Thursday and on Thursday, August 30.

Passengers get the chance to make the most of carriages which have been decked out with a seaside theme and will also be offered a free bucket and spade for their day at the beach.

The event has been put together by the Essex and South Suffolk Community Rail Partnership in a bid to provide a fun day out for families.

An adult return ticket costs just £5, while children can travel back and forth for just £3.

The trains will depart Colchester station at 9.56am on both days and passengers can use their ticket on any return train.

Paul Haynes, community partnerships manager, Greater Anglia, said: “A day out by rail offers so much fun for families and it’s so easy and good value. We hope these trips will be a great success.” Tickets are available from esscrp.org.