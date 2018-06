A car has caught fire on the M25, blocking two lanes.

The incident has happened between J30 and J29 on the anti-clockwise carriageway.

The car is on the hard shoulder and is reported to be "well ablaze" by Highways England.

#Essex #M25 is currently blocked between J30 - J29 Anti-clockwise due to a car fire. @ECFRS on scene. We'll get you moving shortly. pic.twitter.com/k5jMj82pys — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) June 13, 2018

The fire service is on scene.