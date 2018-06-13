PARAMEDICS were called to the aid of a man following a crash in Clacton.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Leas Road, close to Alton Park Junior School, on Wednesday afternoon.

It is understood a vehicle collided with a lamppost during the incident, which happened at about 12.50pm.

A spokesman for the The East of England Ambulance Service Trust said: "We dispatched a rapid response vehicle to the scene, where they cared for a man.

"He was assessed and discharged at the scene."