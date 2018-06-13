YOUNGSTERS and staff at a nursery in Walton are celebrating their tenth anniversary.

Letterbox Day Nursery, based on the High Street, marked the milestone on by having a red, white and blue-themed tea party complete with cupcakes and strawberries and cream.

Nursery manager Laura Hazelton said: “We opened ten years ago just using the back part of the old sorting offices previously owned by the post office.

“Since then the building has been converted and we now have several rooms.

“We love holding special events like today.

“It really brings everyone together, the staff always get stuck in and create some brilliant activities to the children to explore all linking in with our theme.

“We have had such a lovely day and we’re looking forward to celebrating more years of Letterbox in the future.”