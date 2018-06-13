In this week's Clacton, Frinton & Walton Gazette ... on sale NOW.

  • Council defends buying M&S site for £3million.
  • Angry residents set to fight plans for 5-storey apartment block in quiet road.
  • RAF trainee in debut flight ... 75 years late.
  • Teen girl saved by lifeboat crew in early morning rescue drama.
  • Council wins battle to block 190 homes.
  • Violent killer is locked up for 20 years.
  • Girl-beater, 21, avoids prison.
  • Thumbs-up for pier revamp by ex-owners.
  • Dogs welcome on some beaches despite bans.
  • Brexit still a concern for farmers.