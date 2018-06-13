In this week's Clacton, Frinton & Walton Gazette ... on sale NOW.
- Council defends buying M&S site for £3million.
- Angry residents set to fight plans for 5-storey apartment block in quiet road.
- RAF trainee in debut flight ... 75 years late.
- Teen girl saved by lifeboat crew in early morning rescue drama.
- Council wins battle to block 190 homes.
- Violent killer is locked up for 20 years.
- Girl-beater, 21, avoids prison.
- Thumbs-up for pier revamp by ex-owners.
- Dogs welcome on some beaches despite bans.
- Brexit still a concern for farmers.
