A BRAVE business owner who has battled cancer joined 2,500 others in Ireland to break the the world record for the largest ever skinny dip.

Zoe Lindsey, 44, from Eton Road, Frinton, took part in the women-only event at Magheramore Beach, near Wicklow Town, on Saturday morning.

The skinny dip saw 2,505 ladies take to the water for the annual Strip and Dip charity swim, which celebrates cancer survivors and all those struggling with the illness.

The effort surpassed the previous Guinness World Record for a skinny dip that was set in Australia three years ago.

Zoe, who runs the Maid in Frinton laundry and cleaning service, said was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer in 2013, aged 39.

"I underwent two surgeries, six months of chemo and four and a half weeks of daily radiotherapy," she said.

"I moved to Frinton in May 2014 for a better quality of life and plenty of fresh air and in October 2016 my parents and I opened a laundry and cleaning shop.

"I'm now five years on and waiting for the all clear.

"A friend of mine from Ireland asked me to join her in the skinny dip as she had done it the year before with friends and said it was the most amazing day.

"The dip is in its sixth year and the challenge was to beat the current world record.

"Guinness World Records sent an official adjudicator to witness the event and to confirm if the record had been broken."

To break the record the women, who came from 22 different countries, had to remain waist-deep in the Irish Sea for five minutes

Zoe added: "Six minutes in you could hear the sound of cheers as as the news spread that we had done it.

"The world record had been smashed - there were 2,505 women to be exact.

"They were women all shapes and sizes who had been effected by cancer in some way coming together.

"It was one of the most amazing days - I'll definitely be doing it again."

Those taking part also raised more than 275,000 euro for Irish cancer charity Aoibheann's Pink Tie - and Zoe has so far raised £400 for Breast Cancer Now.

To donate, go to justgiving.com/fundraising/zoe-lindsey3.