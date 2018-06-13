A PENSIONER who trained with the RAF for three years, but was never called up for service has fulfilled his life-long wish of flying in a plane.

Edward Fry, 93, took to the skies yesterday afternoon in a Cessna 172 BBoA at Clacton Airfield along with pilot Martin White.

Mr Fry, who was born in Balham in 1925 but moved to Clacton during the Second World War, had to have a full medical, including an ECG, to confirm he was fit to fly.

He said: “All my life I’ve wanted to go in an aeroplane and I wanted to be in the RAF but I never got called up.

“I did my training in Clacton for three years when I was about 18.

“I knew all the aeroplanes by sight - I used to work on the Mosquito planes as part of my living.”

Despite Edward not being called up to serve in the RAF, he had never been on a plane before in his life, but yesterday afternoon he said he was travelling at 100 miles per hour above Clacton.

“I’ll think back to this day for the rest of my life,” he added.

“I could hardly tell we took off because it was so smooth and comfortable.

“It’s the first time in my life I’d been in a plane in my entire life, but I was in the front next to the pilot.

“The weather was amazing it was absolutely perfect for it.

“The sky was clear and there were no grey clouds.

“I still feel like I’m living in a dream.”

Edward, who lives at St Marks residential home in Wellesley Road, Clacton, was able to fly after taking part in the Wishing Tree initiative at the home.

Each month residents are asked what their dreams are and members of staff at the home try their hardest to have them granted.

Laura Gilchrist, activities co-ordinator who accompanied Edward, said it was a really rewarding experience to be with him.

“It made my day seeing his face when we we’re going up and taking off - it was amazing.”