SLIMMERS across Tendring have raised hundreds of pounds by donating their baggy clothes to Cancer Research UK.

As part of the Big Slimming World Clothes Throw, held at the Clacton, Holland, Great Bentley, Brightlingsea, St Osyth and Rowhedge Slimming World groups, 163 bags of clothes, shoes and accessories have been collected.

Each of the filled bags is worth around £25 to the charity, and this year’s campaign raised about £1,990 for the charity.

A spokeswoman for the group said she was delighted to have raised so much money for charity, adding: “I knew my members were amazing but I didn’t expect such an incredible level of effort.