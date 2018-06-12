POLICE are searching for woman following an assault in Jaywick.

Officers want to speak to Lisa Fitzgerald, 43, who is also known as Lisa Docherty, following an incident in the village last month.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We would like to speak to her about an assault in Jaywick on May 27.

"She was last known to be living on Hillman Avenue, Jaywick, and is known to spend time in the Brooklands Garden area."

She is described as being 5ft 7ins tall, of a slim build with long straight black hair.

She has a tattoo of the word 'Sam' on her left arm and a heart tattoo on her chest.

Anyone with information about where she is should call Det Con Roger Henderson, at Clacton Police station, on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.