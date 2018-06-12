IT’S hardly even summer yet but a determined bridal shop owner is already planning a "spectacular" Christmas late-night shopping event in Walton.

Tina Kennedy is the treasurer of the Walton Forum and owner of the Amazing Grace dress shop.

Despite still only being in the run-up to the summer holidays, the 49-year-old is already in the middle of planning the town’s late-night Christmas shopping event which will go ahead on Saturday, December 1, from 4pm until 7pm.

She hopes the event will create some festive spirit in a bid to put Walton back on the map.

“I’ve been in this area for about 30 years but I’ve only lived in Walton for four of them,” Tina said.

“Walton is like the poor relative of Frinton and it’s not fair they have a great late-night shopping event and we don’t.

“Walton is beautiful and it gets such a bad name for itself.

“We’ve got a load of lovely new shops and we’ve got a few events in the pipeline that will boost the town.”

Tina is in the middle of recruiting other traders on the High Street as well as firming up entertainment and food stalls for the day.

“This is going to be spectacular and we’ve had so much interest,” she added.

“We are really raising the profile this year and are looking for as many stalls as we can fit in to fill the whole High Street.

“We will be having lots of entertainment on the Millennium Square and we are hoping to involve the children of the local schools to sing carols.

“Right now, the only way is up and I’m not prepared to sit back and watch us go without another late night shopping event.”

Traders who are based in Walton can rent a stall for £10 and it will cost £25 for people from out of town.

To find out more, or to get involved, contact Tina on 07917 888 231.