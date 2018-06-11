FOR the upcoming Big Wild Weekend there is a host of events which celebrate 30 Days Wild.

This is the first year of having a Big Wild Weekend, starting on Saturday, with lots happening at Essex Wildlife Trust's visitor centres.

There are Wild Wildlife Walks at Abberton Reservoir, from 10am to 3pm, for a donation of £5 per child.

At the same time, there will be the orienteering challenge taking place for £4, while over at the Naze Centre, children can take part in fossil and minibeast hunting on both days.

It costs £5 for one activity or £8 for two. Call 01255 679379 to book.

This is the fourth year of the Wildlife Trust’s 30 Days Wild campaign when more than 2,000 people across Essex have set themselves a challenge to be more active outdoors each day in June.

The campaign encourages people to notice the nature on their doorstep and engage with the outdoors in a fun way, in the hope people will feel happier and healthier as a result.

READ MORE: 30 DAYS WILD - WHAT WILL YOU BE DOING?