A GOGGLEBOX star who threw a television and tried to strangle his ex-girlfriend in a drunken rage has avoided jail.

George Gilbey attacked Gemma Conway at her flat in Twickenham, west London, as their daughter slept upstairs.

The reality TV personality, of Point Clear, Clacton, also caused about £400 worth of damage during the tirade after throwing lamps, a television and a baby gate at Ms Conway.

Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court heard despite his short stint of fame, the 34-year-old is in considerable debt.

Giving evidence during a trial, Ms Conway said she had been in a relationship with the electrician for more than two years.

She said: “We had previously lived together but the relationship wasn’t working. So I moved in to my own property and he was looking to move back into the area and had rented a room around the corner.

Ms Conway told magistrates on March 16 this year, she invited some friends over after work for drinks and tapas.

Gilbey attended the event after watching the races at the nearby pub.

After a brief chat he left but on his way out said to Ms Conway: “You and my mum are finished.”

The court heard he returned after her friends had left, and told her she was a “f**king b**ch” before launching the attack.

Ms Conway said: “Then from that point on I remember I had my arms up and he started to attack me with various objects in the room. It can see no rhyme or reason why it happened. I do not know.”

Gilbey admitted drinking five small glasses of wine as well as a number of double vodka and lemonades and a shot of Jagermeister before the attack. During the attack, Gilbey punched Ms Conway ‘around ten times’ before hitting her with household objects and throwing them at her.

He then throttled her with both hands.

Gilbey, who continued to strongly maintain his innocence, told the court an argument started between the pair because she became jealous when he greeted her friends with a kiss and a hug.

He said: “I got a bit worried.

“The reason we split up in the first place had been various outbreaks about other women which wasn’t helped at all by my presence in the media.

“It was a massive problem.”

Gilbey said he had “no idea” how Ms Conway’s injuries were caused - an account which was rejected by magistrates.

The court heard Gilbey was remorseful when speaking to the author of his pre-sentence report.

Gilbey was convicted of assault by beating and criminal damage and was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

He was also made the subject of a restraining order and to pay a total of £1,105.