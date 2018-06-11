TRAIN lines including ones in Colchester are being affected due to a 'major track fault' in London.
Greater Anglia announced last night there will be alterations to some peak services this morning.
Some services on the Norwich, Ipswich, Harwich, Clacton, Braintree, Colchester, Chelmsford, Southminster and Southend to London lines will be affected.
Off peak services are scheduled to run as normal.
Ticket restrictions will be lifted if alterations are made.
The 8.58am Witham to Liverpool Street has been cancelled
The 8.30am Liverpool Street to Norwich starts at Colchester
The 9.30am Liverpool Street to Norwich starts at Colchester
The 9.34am Liverpool Street to Southend Victoria has been cancelled
The 10.02am Liverpool Street to Ipswich starts at Colchester
The 10.38am Liverpool Street to Colchester Town starts at Colchester
Some trains this evening have also been affected:
The 2.30pm Southend Victoria to Liverpool Street has been cancelled
The 2.30pm Norwich to Liverpool Street terminates at Stratford
The 3pm Norwich to Liverpool Street terminates at Stratford
The 3.05pm Clacton to Liverpool Street terminates at Colchester
The 3.30pm Norwich to Liverpool Street terminates at Stratford
The 4pm Braintree to Liverpool Street terminates at Shenfield
The 4.05pm Clacton to Liverpool Street terminates at Colchester
The 4.52pm Ipswich to Liverpool Street terminates at Shenfield
The 4.53pm Colchester to Liverpool Street terminates at Shenfield
The 5pm Norwich to Liverpool Street terminates at Colchester
The 5.05pm Clacton to Liverpool Street terminates at Colchester
The 5.10pm Southend Victoria to Liverpool Street has been cancelled
The 5.35pm Southend Victoria to Liverpool Street has been cancelled
The 3.55pm Liverpool Street to Southend Victoria starts from Shenfield
The 4.14pm Liverpool Street to Clacton starts at Shenfield
The 4.24pm Liverpool Street to Southend Victoria has been cancelled
The 4.44pm Liverpool Street to Clacton starts at Colchester
The 5pm Liverpool Street to Norwich starts at Stratford
The 5.15pm Liverpool Street to Southend Victoria has been cancelled
The 5.30pm Liverpool Street to Norwich starts at Stratford
The 5.52pm Liverpool Street to Clacton starts at Colchester
The 6.05pm Liverpool Street to Southend Victoria has been cancelled
The 6.25pm Liverpool Street to Southend Victoria has been cancelled
The 6.32pm Liverpool Street to Clacton starts at Chelmsford
The 6.45pm Liverpool Street to Southend Victoria has been cancelled
The 6.48pm Liverpool Street to Clacton starts at Colchester
The 7.30pm Liverpool Street to Norwich starts at Colchester
The train operator said: "Greater Anglia apologises in advance for any inconvenience caused to customers by this problem. Network Rail engineers are working to fix the fault as soon as possible."
