A MAJOR track fault is likely to cause alterations to Greater Anglia services tomorrow.

Problems at London Liverpool Street means it is likely that there will be alterations to some Greater Anglia peak services from Norwich, Ipswich, Harwich, Clacton, Braintree, Colchester, Chelmsford, Southminster and Southend to London - off peak services are scheduled to run as normal.

Ticket restrictions will be lifted and tickets from Great Eastern Main Line Stations will be valid across West Anglia services if the alterations go ahead.

Rail users are being advised to check the Greater Anglia website later this evening for details of any service alterations.

Greater Anglia apologises in advance for any inconvenience caused to customers by this problem and Network Rail engineers are working to fix the fault as soon as possible.