A PERVERT who cultivated a massive collection of sickening indecent child images to view while he was away at craft fairs has avoided jail.

Peter Sellors, of St Lawrence Road, Colchester, would download the vile pictures and videos in bulk during the week and look at them at weekends.

The majority of the 30,000 haul were of girls aged between four and 12-years-old, but some included children who were still babies.

Police raided his then-home in Halstead Road, Frinton, in September last year after suspicions were raised about his IP address.

Police seizes four devices - two laptops and two other hard drives - and found the images had been downloaded over four years and categorised so they could be easily searched.

Sellors made full admissions to police as soon as he was arrested and said he had become addicted to the downloading and sorting of the images after initially searching for adult pornography.

He told officers he would never hurt a child.

The 56-year-old admitted three counts of possessing indecent images - including 1,940 category A which is the most serious - one count of possessing extreme pornography and of possessing prohibited pictures of children.

Ann Fraser, mitigating for Sellors at Ipswich Crown Court, said Sellors cared for his adult son who has numerous disabilities and has had 11 heart operations since birth.

She said: “He is heavily involved in the care of his son.

“He has expressed remorse from the start.

“Prior to this offence he has no previous convictions and has been an excellent father, husband and member of the community.”

Judge John Devaux said the only reason Sellors was not jailed was because he looks after his son.

He handed down a two year prison sentenced suspended for two years and Sellors must complete a sex offenders programme, 20 rehabilitation days and will be on the sex offenders registers for ten years.

He said: “Your presence in the household is vital to his continued wellbeing.

“It is that fact alone which has made the court hesitate about passing an immediate sentence.

“It is no answer of any kind to say you, yourself, would not treat a child this way.”